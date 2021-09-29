Left Menu

Fadnavis demands concrete assistance to rain-affected farmers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:57 IST
The Maharashtra government must offer ''concrete'' help to farmers who were affected by rains and floods in the last two days, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday.

"There is an urgent need to provide concrete assistance to rain-affected people in the state. There should not be just empty promises,'' the former chief minister said, referring to the damage caused by heavy rains in Marathwada and others regions.

Agricultural activities have been hit on a large scale and the government needs to expedite relief measures, he told reporters.

