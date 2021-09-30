Judge orders arrest of 96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect - Bild
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:25 IST
A German judge issued an arrest warrant for a 96-year-old woman who failed to appear at the opening of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, Bild newspaper reported.
Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year old to the murder of 11,412 people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.
