Judge orders arrest of 96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect - Bild

A German judge issued an arrest warrant for a 96-year-old woman who failed to appear at the opening of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, Bild newspaper reported.

Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year old to the murder of 11,412 people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)