SWSL wins Rs 1,500 cr waste-to-energy project

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Thursday said it has bagged its first waste-to-energy project worth Rs 1,500 crore from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe.

''Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), one of the world’s leading solar EPC and O&M solutions providers, announced that it has received the first order worth Rs 1,500 crore for its waste-to-energy business from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe,'' a company statement said.

According to a statement last month, the company had announced the expansion of its renewable energy offerings to include hybrid energy, energy storage and waste-to-energy solutions.

The facility will process 23.2 tonnes of non-recyclable solid municipal waste per hour, diverting over 1,85,600 tonnes of waste each year. It will generate around 19.6 MW of energy, enough to power over 30,000 homes, and also provide heat that can be used by nearby businesses.

''We are delighted to have bagged our first order in the waste-to-energy segment, which we recently forayed into. This is a double delight since it is also our first order in the European market, further cementing our position as the most trusted partner in the EPC segment.

“Since waste-to-energy projects have a larger execution period, through such orders, the Company will be able to manage a consistent revenue stream year-on-year,'' Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group, said.

This is an important project for the region, in terms of sustainability and renewable power generation. With over two billion tonnes of municipal waste produced globally each year, the treatment of non-recyclable trash that otherwise emits methane from landfills will help reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, he added.

Scope of work for this project includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and testing of the facility, Boiler (fuel - Refused Derived Fuel), 19 MWe steam turbine generator and condenser, pollution control equipment, water treatment plant, associated balance of plant and subsequent O&M (operation and maintenance). The construction will start in Q3 FY22 (October-December) and will take over three years to commission.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)