Left Menu

SWSL wins Rs 1,500 cr waste-to-energy project

The construction will start in Q3 FY22 October-December and will take over three years to commission.Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction EPC solutions provider.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:45 IST
SWSL wins Rs 1,500 cr waste-to-energy project
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Thursday said it has bagged its first waste-to-energy project worth Rs 1,500 crore from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe.

''Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), one of the world’s leading solar EPC and O&M solutions providers, announced that it has received the first order worth Rs 1,500 crore for its waste-to-energy business from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe,'' a company statement said.

According to a statement last month, the company had announced the expansion of its renewable energy offerings to include hybrid energy, energy storage and waste-to-energy solutions.

The facility will process 23.2 tonnes of non-recyclable solid municipal waste per hour, diverting over 1,85,600 tonnes of waste each year. It will generate around 19.6 MW of energy, enough to power over 30,000 homes, and also provide heat that can be used by nearby businesses.

''We are delighted to have bagged our first order in the waste-to-energy segment, which we recently forayed into. This is a double delight since it is also our first order in the European market, further cementing our position as the most trusted partner in the EPC segment.

“Since waste-to-energy projects have a larger execution period, through such orders, the Company will be able to manage a consistent revenue stream year-on-year,'' Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group, said.

This is an important project for the region, in terms of sustainability and renewable power generation. With over two billion tonnes of municipal waste produced globally each year, the treatment of non-recyclable trash that otherwise emits methane from landfills will help reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, he added.

Scope of work for this project includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and testing of the facility, Boiler (fuel - Refused Derived Fuel), 19 MWe steam turbine generator and condenser, pollution control equipment, water treatment plant, associated balance of plant and subsequent O&M (operation and maintenance). The construction will start in Q3 FY22 (October-December) and will take over three years to commission.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021