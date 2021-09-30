Left Menu

Core sectors' output grows 11.6 pc in August

The eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production IIP. As per the data, the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity increased in August 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:47 IST
Core sectors' output grows 11.6 pc in August
  • Country:
  • India

Eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, and steel, posted a growth of 11.6 per cent in August on a yearly basis, as per government data released on Thursday. The eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The industries had contracted by 6.9 per cent in August 2020. It is for the third month in a row that the core sectors have posted growth. As per the data, the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity increased in August 2021 over the corresponding period of last year. On the other hand, output of crude oil and fertiliser industries declined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021