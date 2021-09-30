UPL launches smart-tech driven seed treatment solution Electron 3-WM

UPL Ltd on Thursday launched a smart technology-driven seed treatment solution Electron 3-Way Mix in the seed and plant health segment.

The company, in a statement, said the new product acts as a powerful tool in protecting the seed and seedling from pests and diseases in the early stages and helps in robust crop establishment.

This product is cost-effective as it reduces the need for foliar applications in the initial stage of the plant cycle, which leads to a decrease in the cost of production, it added.

“...we are proud to put the farmers' needs first and create products and services around their requirements. ELECTRON, for instance, would help the farmers in increasing their yield and incomes,'' Business Head-AF at UPL India, Avnindra Shah said. In the current scenario, crop yields depend on the correct usage of crop protection products and the deployment of the right cultural practices. According to UPL, 'Electron' aims to aid farmers in enhancing crop productivity by getting rid of problems such as improper germination. ''The ELECTRON 3-WM Technology will be a game-changer for the seed industry, shielding seed and crop from many problems in early stages and reducing the cost of cultivation, preparing a solid foundation for higher yield and farmer income,'' UPL India Marketing Head Rahul Pandey said. UPL Ltd is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding USD 5 billion.

