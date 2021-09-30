CM Thackeray asks officials to find land to rehabilitate those living inside SGNP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed officials to find alternative land to rehabilitate over 1,800 families living inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here, an official statement said.

The National Park on Mumbai's northern end has sizeable wildlife including leopards. It also houses some tribal hamlets besides squatter families.

At a review meeting, Thackeray said an area of 90 acres earmarked for constructing houses for those eligible for rehabilitation was not useful, according to the statement.

Officials should find alternative land and draw up a time-bound program to complete the rehabilitation, he said.

The chief minister also formed a committee for the pending rehabilitation which will be headed by his son, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier, 11,359 families living inside the SGNP were rehabilitated by the government.

