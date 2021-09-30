Left Menu

Centre postpones paddy buying in Punjab, Haryana till Oct 11 due to rains

The Centre on Thursday postponed procurement of kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains. It has been reported that due to recent heavy downpour in Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed, Union Food Ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:05 IST
Centre postpones paddy buying in Punjab, Haryana till Oct 11 due to rains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday postponed procurement of kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains. Paddy procurement for 2021-22 kharif marketing season in Punjab was to commence from October 1, while in Haryana it officially started from September 25. The procurement operation is undertaken by the central government's nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) along with state agencies. ''It has been reported that due to recent heavy downpour in Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed,'' Union Food Ministry said in a statement. Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the ministry has decided that the procurement of paddy under the minimum support price would commence from October 11 in these two states, it said. All the agencies have been directed to take necessary action to undertake procurement of paddy with the effect from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana, it added. The Centre has fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,960 per quintal for grade 'A' paddy, while Rs 1,940 per quintal for common grade paddy for 2021-22 kharif marketing season. Punjab is a major contributor to the central pool as on an average over 100 lakh tonne of rice is procured from this state. From Haryana, less than 45 lakh tonne of rice is purchased during a kharif marketing season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021