Left Menu

NHPC gets shareholder nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 40,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:57 IST
NHPC gets shareholder nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 40,000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said it has got its shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore during the annual general meeting (AGM).

''All resolutions set out in the notice of 45th AGM were duly approved by shareholders with requisite majority,'' according to a BSE filing.

The proposal to increase the firm's borrowing limit from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore was listed on the agenda of the AGM, which was held on Wednesday.

The company had in a notice for AGM said that keeping in view the company's fund requirements due to the rapid capacity addition programme, the limit of Rs 30,000 crore is required to be increased.

The tentative debt requirement for both ongoing projects and new projects up to 2031 as per capex (capital expenditure) requirements will be about Rs 50,000 crore, which will exceed paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, it had stated.

NHPC is currently engaged in the construction of seven hydroelectric projects and two solar projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 5,999 megawatts (MW), which includes projects implemented through subsidiary and joint ventures, it had stated.

Further, it had said that the projects having aggregate installed capacity of 10787.1 MW on consolidated basis are under clearance/approval stage.

NHPC is in rapid capacity addition mode by taking projects of different sources of energy i.e. hydro and renewables. These projects are to be financed in debt-equity ratio of 70:30 as per CERC norms.

The main constituents of the company's borrowings are generally in the form of bonds/ debentures, rupee term loans from banks and financial institutions, foreign currency borrowings, foreign currency bonds, it had stated in the AGM notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021