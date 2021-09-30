Left Menu

Telangana Postal Circle allows devotees to get 'Holy Blessing' by booking tickets in nine shrines during Navratri

Amid the travel restrictions, devotees can book tickets in nine shrines during Navratri to get 'Holy Blessing' through Telangana Postal Circle, informed the Telangana Postal Officials on Thursday.

30-09-2021
Amid the travel restrictions, devotees can book tickets in nine shrines during Navratri to get 'Holy Blessing' through Telangana Postal Circle, informed the Telangana Postal Officials on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, S Rajendra Kumar, Initial Public Offering (IPOS), Chief Postmaster General said, "Telangana Postal Circle in collaboration with Endowments Department of Telangana is offering the facility of Special Sevas and Holy Blessings during the upcoming Dussehra Festival in the month of October 2021."

The Postal Official released a statement, "Antaralaya Kumkumarchana Ashtottara Namarchana will be performed during Sarannavaratrulu for nine days from October 7 to 15 at temples selected by the devotee." "Prasadam will be delivered at the doorstep of the devotee through Speed Post, by October 23 and the despatch status can be tracked after October 15," the statement added.

The postal official also said that the booking has opened from September 22 and will be available till October 5 in all Post Offices and also through an online web portal. "Devotees, who are unable to travel are invited to make use of this golden opportunity to offer Seva at the temples concerned," said the official Statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

