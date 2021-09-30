S.Africa's energy regulator rejects Eskom's multi-year revenue application
South Africa's energy regulator Nersa has rejected a multi-year revenue application by state-owned power utility Eskom, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.
The National Energy Regulator of SA said it will embark on a consultation process to develop a new methodology that will ensure sustainable electricity prices.
