White house said top aide planned to discuss oil prices with Saudi Arabia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:29 IST
National security adviser Jake Sullivan planned on discussing high oil prices with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
Psaki did not provide details of the conversation.
