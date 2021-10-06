Iraq and UAE sign contract to build 5 solar power plants - INA
Iraq and the United Arab Emirates signed a contract on Wednesday to build five solar power plants, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) reported.
The report did not give further details.
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, met his Iraqi counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation.
