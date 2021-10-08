Left Menu

Apple-laden truck overturns in Maharashtra's Thane

A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:35 IST
Apple-laden truck overturns in Maharashtra's Thane
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the apple-laden truck overturned at around 2:35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near the Manpada flyover bridge.

Regional Disaster Management Cell, police and traffic officials are present on the spot, it said. However, one hydra is at work to remove the truck from the road, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021