Apple-laden truck overturns in Maharashtra's Thane
A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday.
ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the apple-laden truck overturned at around 2:35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near the Manpada flyover bridge.
Regional Disaster Management Cell, police and traffic officials are present on the spot, it said. However, one hydra is at work to remove the truck from the road, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane Municipal Corporation
- Thane
- Apple
- Manpada
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Teenaged girl gang-raped in Thane
Maha: Road contractors to face action for deaths due to potholes in Thane
Girl gang-raped multiple times in Maha's Thane; 33 booked, two minors among 26 held so far
Maha: Four tonnes of suspected beef seized in Thane, one held
NCP, BJP attack Thane authorities over potholed roads