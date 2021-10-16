Five devotees from UP's Agra drown during durga idol immersion
Five people from Uttar Pradesh's Agra drowned in the Parvati river during immersion of a Durga idol in Dholpur, Rajasthan on Friday, said police.
The victims were the residents of Bhavanpura village in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, said Muniraj. The bodies of the victims have been recovered from the river.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
