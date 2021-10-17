Kerala rains: Death toll mounted to 21

Left Menu

The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:36 IST
Visuals from Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today.

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala today as compared to Saturday, said Indian Meteorological Department senior scientist Naresh Kumar on Sunday. "There is going to be rainfall of a maximum of 6-7 cm today as compared to the 29 cm of rainfall recorded Saturday. And thereafter, there would be clear weather," Kumar said.

"Yesterday there was a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian sea adjoining Kerala. Today morning it is markedly less. It is weakened today. Because of its effect, yesterday there was extreme rainfall, more than 29 cm rainfall," said Kumar. Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people in the state to remain cautious and prepare themselves to move to a relief camp, higher ground or safer localities if requested by government officials. He also advised against inessential travel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

