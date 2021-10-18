Left Menu

India reports 13,596 new cases in last 24 hrs

India reported 13,596 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 230 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 09:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 19,582 recoveries were recorded in the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,34,39,331. The national Covid recovery rate is currently at 98.12 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days. The active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases. It is currently at 0.56 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

