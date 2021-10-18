Dubai Government says Jebel Ali fire under control
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:00 IST
Dubai's civil defence services have brought under control a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in the Jebel Ali industrial area on Monday, the government media office said on Twitter.
The government earlier reported that there were no casualties and the fire took place far from the factories and other facilities in the area.
