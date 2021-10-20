Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu visits workers injured in attack on TDP's office

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited party workers in Manipal Hospital who were injured during an attack on the party's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu visits workers injured in attack on TDP's office
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meeting injured party workers at Manipal Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited party workers in Manipal Hospital who were injured during an attack on the party's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur. Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers.

The TDP chief requested the doctors to look after the injured and provide them with proper medical care. Naidu had yesterday written to Home Minister Amit Shah and spoke to Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan complaining about the attack by the YSRCP cadres on TDP offices in the state and on its leaders. Naidu said that Shah had assured to look into the matter and asked for making a formal police complaint about the attacks.

Naidu has also demanded a thorough inquiry on the attacks at TDP offices and imposition of President's Rule in the state by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution. At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised.

However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks. "The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021