Amit Shah to visit, review situation in rain-affected Uttarakhand today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources. "The Union Minister will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand," sources close to the developments told ANI.

Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state tomorrow, sources added. Torrential rains in the state have led to flash floods and landslides leading to the death of several people. As many as 46 people have died in a span of three days from October 17 to October 19, as per the state's natural disaster incident report.

Of these, one died in Champawat on October 17, six died on October 18 in Pauri, Champawat and Pithoragarh and on October 19, 39 people were reported dead in Nainital, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli and Bageshwar. Maximum number of deaths were reported in Nainital on October 19.

A total of nine houses have been either damaged partially or completely in the state. Dhami conducted an aerial survey across the state yesterday. (ANI)

