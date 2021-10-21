Left Menu

Maha Dy CM warns crop insurance firms of strict action if stubbornness shown in settling claims

The Maharashtra cabinet had last week announced a Rs 10,000 crore compensation package for farms damaged by the high-intensity rainfall and subsequently floods. A total of 55 lakh hectares of farm land was damaged in rains and floods between June and October.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:18 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday warned crop insurance companies of strict action, including registering FIRs against officials, if they show stubbornness in settling valid claims of farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said farmers in the state are in deep trouble due to unseasonal rainfall that has damaged cotton, soybean and other crops. The insurance companies should fulfil their responsibility, as the damages are clearly visible, he said.

“We will not hesitate to register an FIR if officials of crop insurance companies show stubbornness,” said Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

The minister further said that he was not asking officials to do anything which is not in the norms, but asserted that farmers who are eligible for claims must get it.

“They (the crop instance companies) should do their work properly,” he said. The Maharashtra cabinet had last week announced a Rs 10,000 crore compensation package for farms damaged by the high-intensity rainfall and subsequently floods. A total of 55 lakh hectares of farm land was damaged in rains and floods between June and October.

