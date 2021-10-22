SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SjvnLimited)
  • Country:
  • India

Power producer SJVN is keen to make more investments in hydro projects in Uttarakhand and expects to complete the 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydel project by June 2022, according to a senior company official.

SJVN is working in hydro, wind, solar and thermal sectors.

''Nand Lal Sharma Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun. During the meeting, Sharma expressed keen interest to invest in more hydro power projects in Uttarakhand,'' the company said in a statement on Friday.

Sharma also informed the chief minister that the 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project, which is under construction in Uttarkashi district, is in advance stages and is likely to be completed by June 2022.

He further informed that SJVN has requisite expertise in construction and operation of hydro projects in the Himalayan terrain and requested to allot more projects in Tons and Yamuna Valley to SJVN, as per the statement.

According to the statement, the chief minister appreciated the progress of project activities and assured all cooperation of the state government.

Currently, SJVN has a power generation capacity of 2,016.51 MW. Besides, the company is constructing power transmission lines.

SJVN has more than 11,000 MW power projects in its portfolio. Recently, it received 1,000 MW grid connected solar PV project from IREDA.

The company is also working on construction of 345 MW solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

