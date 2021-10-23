Meenakashi Lekhi participates in Karwa Chauth celebrations in Delhi
Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday joined Karwa Chauth celebrations in the national capital on the eve of the festival.
Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Lekhi said, " The doctors and the nurses have joined us today. We are celebrating love and affection. We are thanking all the health workers and I thank Prime Minister for his vision and his articulation."
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands. (ANI)
