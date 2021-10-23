Left Menu

Delhi reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. According to a Delhi government health bulletin, 46 more patients recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The city has reported a total of 14,39,566 cases including 14,14,141 recoveries. The death toll is 25,091. The city has 334 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 61,152 samples were tested and the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.97 per cent. (ANI)

