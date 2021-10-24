Left Menu

Win people's hearts through work, not 'jumlas': KT Rama Rao to BJP's Raja Singh

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Telangana Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T. Raja Singh over escalating fuel and cooking gas prices, adding that the MLA should win hearts of people through works instead of indulging in "jumlas".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-10-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 08:34 IST
Win people's hearts through work, not 'jumlas': KT Rama Rao to BJP's Raja Singh
KT Rama Rao. (Photo/ANI).
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Telangana Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T. Raja Singh over escalating fuel and cooking gas prices, adding that the MLA should win hearts of people through works instead of indulging in "jumlas". Earlier on October 16, alleging in a video that drainage system in the old Hyderabad city would overflow and flood people's homes and shops, Raja had said in a tweet, "@KTRTRS Ji let's take a ride on my bullet across Goshamahal Constituency and old city you will have the 1st hand experience of the development that happened. What say? #HyderabadRains."

To which Rao responded, "Why don't you go to petrol bunk & find out what people are saying about hike in Petrol & Diesel prices? Also, stop at a household & enquire with them on how LPG cylinder prices are going up? GDP = Gas, Diesel, Petrol Suna Hi Hoga? Ab Yeh Jhumle bandh Karo, Kaam se Dil Jeeto." On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices rose in various parts of the country for the fifth consecutive day.

Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi are at Rs 107.59 per litre & Rs 96.32 per litre respectively today while they are at Rs 113.46 & Rs 104.38 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43 per litre and Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59 per litre respectively. (ANI)

