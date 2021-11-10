Left Menu

Kerala reports 7,540 new COVID-19 cases

With 7,540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the state has gone up to 70,459.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:34 IST
A total of 211 COVID deaths, including 48 in the last 24 hours, were reported today as per the changed Central Government guidelines. The COVID death toll has gone up to 34,621.

As per the bulletin from the state health department, the state reported 7,841 recoveries in the last 24 hours. A total of 76,380 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

