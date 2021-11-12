TMC's Leander Paes visits fish market in Assolna, campaigns for Goa assembly polls

Left Menu

Former India tennis player Leander Paes, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa, reached out to the fishing community and interacted with the fisherwomen in state's Assolna on Friday.

TMC leader Leander Paes visits fish market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former India tennis player Leander Paes, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa, reached out to the fishing community and interacted with the fisherwomen in state's Assolna on Friday. Earlier in the day, he also visited Maruti Mandir in Assolna.

"Starting my Day 2 of the #NaveSakalichiBhasabhas campaign with the blessings at Maruti Mandir in Assolna!" Paes tweeted. The former India tennis player embarked upon his political campaign 'Nave Sakalchi Bhasabhas' on Thursday and interacted with the fishing community of Velim.

Paes joined the TMC in October in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The 48-year-old Indian tennis legend has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour, in 1996-97, the Arjuna Award in 1990, the Padma Shri award in 2001 and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan prize in January 2014, for his outstanding contribution to tennis.

Goa is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in early 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

