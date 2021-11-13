Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee condemns terror attack on Army convoy in Manipur that killed 7 including Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife & son

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur in which five soldiers and two of their family members were killed.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 17:44 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur in which five soldiers and two of their family members were killed. "I strongly condemn the dastardly attack by militants on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in Manipur. It pains me to learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO and his family members. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation awaits justice!" tweeted Banerjee.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also condemned the attack on Assam Riffle's convoy. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed a few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The State forces and Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice." The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur today.

Four other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack in Churachandpur district in Manipur, according to the Indian Army. The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

