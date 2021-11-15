Gujarat ATS seizes 120 kg of Heroin worth Rs 600 cr, 3 held

Left Menu

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended three persons and recovered around 120 kg heroin worth Rs 600 crore delivered from a Pakistani boat via sea route, said Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:09 IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended three persons and recovered around 120 kg heroin worth Rs 600 crore delivered from a Pakistani boat via sea route, said Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia on Monday. As per the preliminary investigation, the consignment of heroin was brought by the accused via sea route.

"ATS apprehended three persons with 120 kg heroin worth Rs 600 crores. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of heroin was brought by the accused via sea route where they had received a delivery from a Pakistani boat," said Bhatia. The development comes months after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 3,000 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra port in Kutch in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

