J-K: Picturesque bloom of saffron attract tourists to Kashmir Valley

With the start of the saffron harvesting season, the meadows of Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore are attracting crowds of tourists who flock here to witness the picturesque view of colourful flowers in bloom. Pampore area, which is famed for its saffron production is an attractive destination for tourists who flock to the place during the bloom period when the fields look picturesque due to the maroon, yellow and purple hues of the saffron flowers. These flowers have a good fragrance too and attract several tourists who enjoy the view and love taking photographs here.

Rehaan, Circle Officer of Saffron Fields at Pampore said, "Tourists love coming here to see the saffron. The bloom has been better here and tourists love it. The business of local growers also improves when tourists come as they buy their produce on the spot only." "Tourists also enjoy it since they get pure saffron hand-to-hand. They love the flowers and spend ample time. This also helps grow our economy," he added.

It is common for tourists to click pictures at the Dal Lake, Mughal gardens and others, but those to stop to spend time in the saffron fields on national highways, are left spellbound. Shafeeq, a saffron grower, said, "Tourists come here during the saffron season from October 21 to November 21 to see the flowers here. We show them how pure Saffron is obtained.

"I would like to request the government to set up a park similar to that of Tulip Park here so that tourists can enjoy the view here," he said. The saffron fields are a new and unique experience for them as it is rare to have such an experience to witness the beautiful flowers of world expensive spice.

Dr Suhail, a tourist said, "The field is very beautiful. We timed our visit according to the season of saffron. We are fortunate enough to see saffron blooming in the fields. Kashmir is a very nice place; it is amazing!" Tourists have also invited other people to visit Kashmir and enjoy the natural beauty of the paradise including the attractive bloom of saffron flowers.

Sara, a tourist added, "We are seeing blooming saffron for the first time, it is very beautiful. We tasted the fresh saffron too. It is very beautiful. People should come here to witness this." (ANI)

