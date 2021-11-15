Left Menu

Kerala reports 4,547 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 4,547 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:38 IST
Kerala reported 4,547 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. A state government bulletin said 6,866 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries to 49,64,375.

With 57 people succumbing to the virus, the death toll in the state has gone up to 35,877. The state has 64,738 active cases. The bulletin said that 325 people were hospitalised due to the virus during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

