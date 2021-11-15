Left Menu

Sitharaman urges states to help India become fastest growing economy

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged states to help India become the fastest growing economy in coming years, through attractiveness as an investment destination, expediting ease of doing business and undertaking power reforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:35 IST
Sitharaman urges states to help India become fastest growing economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged states to help India become the fastest growing economy in coming years, through attractiveness as an investment destination, expediting ease of doing business and undertaking power reforms. She said in several cases land is one of the major bottlenecks for projects to take off and urged states to smoothen land acquisition procedures and create land banks to be tapped at the time of investment.

The Minister interacted with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of states and Lt Governors of UTs via virtual conference here today to enhance the investment climate in the country in the wake of strong recovery and the opportunities accorded by a shift in geo-political realities post COVID-19 pandemic. In her opening remarks, Finance Minister emphasized that the economy has been growing significantly post the second wave of pandemic and indicators such as imports, exports, PMI manufacturing, digital payments have already reached pre-pandemic levels.

Sitharaman said that the recently launched National Monetization Pipeline includes only Central government assets and state assets have been out of its purview as of now. She suggested that there is a significant potentially monetizable asset base in states which could be leveraged to enhance the capital available for new infrastructure creation and other social sector pressing priorities.

The Finance Minister also urged the states to strengthen their urban local bodies (ULBs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021