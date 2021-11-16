Left Menu

UP CM blesses over 2,300 couples during mass marriage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually blessed over 2,300 couples on the occasion of collective marriage ceremony held at Kamla Nehru Nagar Ground.The programme was organised by the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board following the scheme of the state government.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:04 IST
UP CM blesses over 2,300 couples during mass marriage
The programme was organised by the ''Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board'' following the scheme of the state government. In this wedding programme, the daughters of labourers who are registered in the labour department were enrolled, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh told PTI. In the marriage programme, 1,239 women from Ghaziabad, 426 from Bulandshahar and 641 from Hapur district participated. As many as 814 women out of 2,306 were Muslims and six were from Buddhists. They had registered their names within a period of six months at the welfare board after the betrothal ceremony.

A total amount of Rs 17.29 crore were spent on it. As much as Rs 10,000 were paid to every girl for her and her husband's wedding clothes. An amount of Rs 65,000 would be transferred by the welfare board, DM Singh said.

BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, local parliamentarian and Union Minister V K Singh. Minister of State Atul Garg and all MLAs were present in the ceremony, DM Singh said.

