AIADMK leaders visit delta districts, distribute relief to the rain-affected

The leaders began the tour by visiting the flood-ravaged Buvanagiri in Cuddalore district and interacted with the farmers.


Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI): AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and party’s co-coordinator K Palaniswami on Tuesday toured the delta districts of Tamil Nadu to assess the havoc caused by rains to agricultural and horticultural crops, and distributed relief to the affected families.

The leaders began the tour by visiting the flood-ravaged Buvanagiri in Cuddalore district and interacted with the farmers. The two distributed rice, essential commodities, mats, blankets, dhotis and sarees to those displaced by the floods. They visited the flood-hit farms in Poovalai village.

At Ayyankudipallam village in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami stepped into a paddy field to assess the crop damaged due to inundation. The leaders later visited Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

