Iraq's oil exports to reach 3.4 mln bpd in Q1 2022 - state news agency

Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said his country's oil exports are expected to reach 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, the Iraqi state news agency reported on Monday.

"We assume to reach 3.4 bpd in 2022 Q1," the agency quoted Abdul Jabbar as saying.

