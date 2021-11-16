Left Menu

Iraq's oil exports to reach 3.4 mln bpd in Q1 2022 - state news agency

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:45 IST
Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said his country's oil exports are expected to reach 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, the Iraqi state news agency reported on Monday.

"We assume to reach 3.4 bpd in 2022 Q1," the agency quoted Abdul Jabbar as saying.

