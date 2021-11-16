Survey to assess crop damage due to unseasonal rains to be completed in 10 days: Gahlot

Nearly 70-80 per cent of the survey to assess crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the national capital has been completed, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

The survey is expected to be completed in the next 10 days, the minister said after visiting rain-affected areas in Mundhela and Malikpur villages.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month declared a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to Delhi farmers whose crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rains.

During his visit to the affected areas, Gahlot was apprised by farmers about issues they faced. They also informed the minister that they have not been able to sow crops due to waterlogging in the fields.

Gahlot assured the farmers of proper action to redress their problems and directed officers of the flood control department and the sub-divisional magistrate of Najafgarh to carry out a joint survey to ascertain the length by which the height of protective walls need to be raised to prevent the overflowing of drain water onto the fields, the revenue department said in a statement.

He also instructed the officers to complete a survey of the area in a time-bound manner.

In Malikpur village, a pond overflowed and submerged nearby fields. The officers of the flood control department and the SDM of Najafgarh were directed to explore the possibility of raising the protection wall around the pond, the statement said.

''Due to heavy rains, major areas in Outer Delhi's agricultural belt have suffered a lot. As per the orders of the chief minister, the revenue department is conducting a survey in different villages. About 70 to 80 per cent of our survey has been completed,'' Gahlot said.

''I sincerely hope that our survey will be completed within the next seven to 10 days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered that wherever there is damage to crops, all farmers will be given proper compensation,'' he said.

According to the agriculture census of 2016, Delhi has a cultivable area of 29,000 hectares and around 21,000 farmers depending on it.

