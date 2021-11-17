Left Menu

NIA arrests ISIS operative for radicalising Muslim youth

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an ISIS operative on charges of radicalising gullible Muslim youth through Quran Circle group, recruiting them and illegally sending them to Syria via Turkey to join ISIS. Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna, 32, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested by NIA sleuths.

The NIA had registered a case on September 19 last year against Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed, Irfan Nasir and Mohd Shihab for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organizations ISIS. The NIA had earlier arrested three accused in this case who are presently in judicial custody.

"Investigation conducted by NIA has revealed that accused arrested today Zuhaib Manna and earlier arrested accused Mohd Tauqir were the key conspirators who in association with other co-accused persons had raised funds, radicalized gullible Muslim youth through Quran Circle group and recruited them and illegally sent them to Syria via Turkey to join ISIS," the NIA said. Zuhaib Manna had used his contacts to motivate and radicalize many impressionable Muslim youth by showing them videos depicting atrocities on Muslims in Syria, said the NIA. (ANI)

