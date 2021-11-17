Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba's TRF

Two terrorists neutralized by security forces in an encounter in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF).

17-11-2021
Two terrorists neutralized by security forces in an encounter in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF). Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said today evening, "Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Gopalpora, Kulgam of South Kashmir. Both of them belong to The Resistance Front (TRF), with one of them, Sikandar Lone, being the district commander of Kulgam."

"The encounter is over now", he said. Ministry of Home Affairs sources told ANI today, "The two terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter in Gopalpora, Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir today have been identified as Afaq Sikander Lone and Irfan Musthaq Lone, both belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF)."

As many as four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in encounters with security forces on Wednesday, the police said. Separate encounters between terrorists and security forces are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam.

"Four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district. At both these places, encounters are going on," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate have been eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. (ANI)

