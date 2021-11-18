NHRC's new seminar hall inaugurated by its housekeeping staff, COVID-19 warriors

A new seminar hall of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was on Wednesday inaugurated by one of its women housekeeping staff and three COVID-19 warriors, with an aim to recognize their contribution to the fight against coronavirus and to promote equality and dignity in the Commission. "As a gesture to honor the employees of the Commission, who played an active role during COVID-19 pandemic and also to promote equality and dignity in the Commission, the Seminar Hall was inaugurated on November 16, 2021, by Vimla, a contractual housekeeping staff member and three COVID warriors of the Commission, Mathew Kurien, RN Tyagi and Baldev Prasad in the presence of NHRC chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra (Retd)," said NHRC officials.

The employees hailed the decision of the Chairperson for giving them the honor of inaugurating the seminar hall. Vimla, a contractual housekeeping staff, said that she never expected that she would share the dais with the chairperson and members.

She expressed happiness to get this honor representing her team of contractual housekeeping staff responsible for keeping the Manav Adhikar Bhawan premises cleaned. Mathew, an Assistant, said he felt he was contributing his bit as a human being performing the last rites of his colleague, who passed away due to COVID infections.

"This honor in recognition of his humble contribution for the cause of humanity will remain a treasured memory in my life," said Mathew. Justice Mishra said the decision was taken to emphasize that human rights are for all and do not vary according to the positions of the people.

"Their rights to dignity and equality also need to be recognized, who may not be holding very important positions in the scheme of things but contributing significantly for the sake of fellow human beings," said the NHRC chairperson.

