Pak: HRFP condemns mob arson, threats against Christians in Narang Mandi over blasphemy allegation

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has strongly condemned mob violence, arson and threats against members of the Christian community in Narang Mandi, Sheikhupura District, Pakistan, following a blasphemy allegation against Kamran Gill Masih, a Christian man who has been arrested by police. According to a press release issued by HRFP, its Fact-Finding Team received information that Kamran Gill Masih was accused of sharing allegedly blasphemous content on social media. Following the allegation, his traditional medical clinic, which was attached to his residence and included a small pharmacy, was set on fire.

Members of the local Christian community were also forced to flee their homes amid fears of further violence. HRFP expressed grave concern over the attacks and the immediate threats facing the affected individuals and families, emphasising that allegations of blasphemy must never be used to justify violence, intimidation, arson or collective punishment.

The press release stated that, as tensions escalated, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Narang Police Station on October 9, 2026, following a complaint filed by a local resident, Raees Ahmed. The complaint alleges that Kamran Gill Masih uploaded and shared a video containing material considered offensive to Prophet Muhammad and his family. The FIR cites Sections 295-A, 298 and 298-A of Pakistan’s Penal Code, alongside provisions identified in the available information as Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law and Section 29-D of the Telegraph Act. The precise statutory references and their applicability require verification against the FIR and relevant legal records.

HRFP stressed that the allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial determination. An accusation does not establish guilt, and every accused person is entitled to due process, legal representation and a fair trial. No individual or group has the right to impose punishment outside the law. Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan, strongly condemned the violence and urged the government, police and local administration to take immediate and effective measures to protect Kamran Gill Masih, his family and the wider Christian community.

“No allegation can justify mob violence, arson, intimidation or collective punishment. Every person, regardless of religion or belief, has the right to life, security, dignity and a fair trial. Allegations of blasphemy must never become a pretext for attacking individuals, destroying property or terrorising religious minorities,” Naveed Walter stated. He emphasised that determining guilt is the responsibility of the courts, not mobs or individuals acting outside the law.

As stated in the press release, Walter said, “The authorities must ensure that Kamran Gill Masih receives due process, access to legal counsel and a fair and impartial trial. Equally important, the state must fulfil its responsibility to protect his family and the affected Christian community from threats, harassment and further violence. The safety of vulnerable individuals must not be compromised by public pressure or unsubstantiated accusations.” HRFP warned that mob violence following blasphemy accusations poses a serious threat to religious freedom, public safety, social cohesion and the rule of law in Pakistan. Such incidents create fear among religious minorities, threaten the safety of entire communities and undermine public confidence in the justice system.

HRFP urged authorities to protect threatened individuals and communities, investigate reported violence and hold perpetrators accountable, ensure due process and fair trials, assist displaced families, prevent further violence and the spread of inflammatory content, and promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. “Protecting religious minorities is a fundamental responsibility of the state and an essential requirement for upholding constitutional rights, equality and the rule of law. Government institutions must act impartially and decisively to protect every citizen, regardless of religious identity or belief,” Walter emphasised.

He also urged political and religious leaders, civil society organisations and human rights defenders to reject violence and collective punishment and to promote tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. “Justice cannot be delivered through mob pressure, threats or violence. Every citizen, particularly members of vulnerable religious minorities, must be able to live safely and exercise their fundamental rights without fear of persecution. All allegations must be addressed through lawful judicial procedures, and every reported act of violence must be investigated impartially,” Naveed Walter stated further.

The press release noted that Human Rights Focus Pakistan’s Fact-Finding Team is working on the ground to gather further information, verify available evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the allegations and violence. The team is also assessing the immediate protection needs of affected individuals and families, including those facing threats, intimidation or displacement. HRFP underscored the importance of establishing the facts through an independent and impartial process, protecting those at risk and ensuring that affected individuals receive appropriate assistance without discrimination.

The organisation called on the relevant authorities to respond without delay, prevent further harm, investigate all violations and ensure accountability in accordance with the law. Human Rights Focus Pakistan stands firmly for equality, religious freedom, human dignity and the protection of fundamental human rights. HRFP reiterated that no allegation can justify mob violence and that no citizen should be subjected to violence, intimidation or discrimination because of their religious identity or beliefs.

“The rule of law must prevail over mob justice. Protecting every individual from violence, safeguarding religious minorities and ensuring justice without discrimination are essential to building a peaceful, inclusive and democratic society.” (ANI)