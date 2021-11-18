Left Menu

Kerala logs 6,111 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Kerala reported 6,111 new COVID-19 cases and 51 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the Kerala health department on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:03 IST
Kerala reported 6,111 new COVID-19 cases and 51 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the Kerala health department on Thursday. Kerala also witnessed 7,202 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, there are 72,288 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, while the recovered cases stand at 49,84,328. As many as 36,847 people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,919 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,28,762. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 11,242 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,85,132. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

