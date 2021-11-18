Left Menu

Jalna: BJP stages protest over delay in payment of compensation to farmers

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:14 IST
Jalna: BJP stages protest over delay in payment of compensation to farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers led by former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar on Thursday staged protest in Jalna collector Dr Vijay Rathod's cabin, alleging delay in the release of compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

The funds of the District Planning Development Council (DPDC) were being sanctioned in arbitrary manner, the protesters claimed. They left Rathod's cabin after more than two hours.

Later, speaking to reporters, Lonikar demanded an audit of DPDC funds of Rs 250 crore spent on various development projects.

The funds were being diverted to guardian minister Rajesh Tope's constituency, the BJP leader alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021