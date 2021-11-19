Left Menu

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

* MARKET REPORT: Britain's FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked weak commodity prices, while online gambling software developer Playtech jumped after receiving a third takeover bid in the past two months. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 11:05 IST
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.39% on Friday. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc has agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion), concluding a process of reviewing and spinning off the division that took more than two years. * GB GROUP: Data intelligence specialist GB Group said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based peer Acuant Intermediate for an enterprise value of $736 million, expanding its identity verification and identity fraud prevention business. * INFLATION: People in Britain turned more confident this month despite worries about inflation and they were more willing to purchase expensive items, according to a survey that will be welcome news to retailers preparing for the Christmas season. * POUND: The pound slid against the euro and edged down slightly against the dollar on Thursday as traders assessed whether recent gains linked to expectations of a central bank rate hike have gone too far.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied as investors paused for breath following a day of wild swings prompted by the prospect of coordinated action by the world's major economies to release official crude reserves from stocks. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher but were set for their first weekly decline in three as rising inflation fuelled bets of quicker interest rate hikes and dented bullion's appeal. * METALS: Aluminium prices jumped on supply disruption worry after a smelter in China reportedly stopped production after an explosion. * MARKET REPORT: Britain's FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked weak commodity prices, while online gambling software developer Playtech jumped after receiving a third takeover bid in the past two months.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times > Other business headlines

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021