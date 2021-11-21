Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 'Gaddi' of Adi Shankaracharya reaches in Joshimath from Badrinath

The "Gaddi" of Adi Shankaracharya was shifted to Pandukeshwar in Joshimath from Badrinath after the closure of portals of Badrinath temple for winter break on Sunday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:11 IST
'Gaddi' of Adi Shankaracharya shifted to Pandukeshwar in Joshimath from Badrinath in Chamoli on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI
The "Gaddi" of Adi Shankaracharya was shifted to Pandukeshwar in Joshimath from Badrinath after the closure of portals of Badrinath temple for winter break on Sunday. Earlier today, the portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30. The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'

The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

