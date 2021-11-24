Lalu Yadav flaunts his driving skills, drives jeep in Patna

Left Menu

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:59 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav seen driving a jeep in Patna. (Photo/Twitter: @laluprasadrjd). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Everyone in this world has an emotional attachment to something they bought for the first time in life. Politicians are no different in having such feelings. In one such incident, Bihar's former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav shared a video of him driving a jeep, that he says is the first vehicle that he bought years ago.

Showing his driving skills in a video, Yadav tweeted, "After several years, I drove my first vehicle. In this world, everyone is a driver in one or the other form. May the car of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along." The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav in the fodder scam case.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

