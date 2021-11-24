Left Menu

Soaring tomato prices: Delhi minister orders crackdown against hoarders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:54 IST
Soaring tomato prices: Delhi minister orders crackdown against hoarders
  • Country:
  • India

In order to rein in surging tomato prices in the national capital, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday ordered a crackdown against hoarders.

The minister directed officials of his department to gather information about instances of hoarding and black marketing of tomatoes, and initiate necessary action under the Essential Commodity Act, if needed.

The minister chaired a meeting to review the sudden and undue increase in the retail tomato prices in the markets. It was attended by the commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies and the joint commissioner and senior officers of the intelligence team of the department among others.

During the meeting, Hussain issued directions to carry out intense inspections of wholesale markets, including the Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi and the Keshopur Mandi, and retail markets across Delhi.

''The Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the price trends of essential commodities and that wherever considered necessary, the government will undertake market intervention for stabilisation of prices of essential commodities in Delhi,'' said a statement quoting the minister.

Tomato is currently selling ta Rs 44.25 per kilogram, up from Rs 33.5 last month, Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of the agricultural produce marketing committee of the Azadpur Mandi told PTI on Tuesday.

The increase in prices is more glaring in the retail and online markets where customers are being charged anything between Rs 90 and Rs 108 for a kilogram of tomatoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021