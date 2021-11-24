Left Menu

Assam logs 214 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

A total of 214 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths were recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Wednesday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 214 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths were recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Wednesday. With this, the COVID-19 case tally in Assam reached 6,15,995, of which, 1,596 are active cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.66 per cent.

With 245 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 6,06,971. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.54 per cent. As per the health bulletin, the death toll is at 6,081 and the case fatality rate is 0.99 per cent. The two deaths reported in the state today were from Darrang and Sivasagar districts.

32,531 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total tests conducted in the state to 2,55,60,790. Meanwhile, India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

