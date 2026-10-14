Lawyer for Fed's Cook denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 03:06 IST
Lawyer for Fed's Cook denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her

Federal Reserve Governor ​Lisa Cook challenged President Donald ​Trump's latest attempt ‌to remove ​her from her role, with her lawyer questioning the objectivity of ‌a White House probe into allegations she committed mortgage fraud, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. In the ‌letter to the White House, Cook's lawyer, ‌Abbe Lowell, said the governor would not be able to attend a hearing scheduled for November 5 because she would be fulfilling ⁠her duties ​in Europe "at ⁠financial and monetary policy meetings."

Lowell said the earliest that any ⁠hearing could take place was after the Fed's policy meeting ​scheduled for December 8-9. Trump has been trying to ⁠fire Cook for more than a year as he moves to ⁠exert ​more control over a central bank he says is refusing for political reasons to lower interest ⁠rates. He has launched a new inquiry into Cook. Her lawyers ⁠had ⁠said any fair hearing would show there is no legal basis for firing her.

TRENDING

1
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global
2
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Global
3
WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announ...

Global
4
Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air travel

Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026