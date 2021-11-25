Energy crisis avoided; Moldovan parliament approves budget payments amendments for Russia's gas supplies

Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved budget amendments that will allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia's Gazprom and avert a new energy crisis in the eastern European country.

Moldovagaz on Monday said it received a notification from Gazprom threatening to cut off gas supplies to the country within 48 hours unless Moldova pays for recent deliveries. Gazprom on Wednesday agreed to postpone the deadline but expected the payment by Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)