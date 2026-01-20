Moldova's Exit from CIS: A Shift in Eastern European Alliances

The Kremlin has expressed regret at Moldova's decision to exit the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

This response came after Moldova's foreign minister announced on Monday that the nation was advancing with the formal procedures necessary for its withdrawal from the bloc.

Peskov noted that the move was not unexpected by Moscow, as Moldova had effectively ceased its participation in CIS activities some time prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)