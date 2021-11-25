Russia suspends rescue operation at Siberian mine due to explosion risk -RIA

Russian emergency services said on Thursday they had suspended an operation to rescue more than 40 people stuck in an accident-hit mine in Siberia due to the risk of an explosion, the RIA news agency reported.

At least 11 people died after coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region, filling the mine with smoke.

