Russia suspends rescue operation at Siberian mine due to explosion risk -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:03 IST
Russian emergency services said on Thursday they had suspended an operation to rescue more than 40 people stuck in an accident-hit mine in Siberia due to the risk of an explosion, the RIA news agency reported.
At least 11 people died after coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region, filling the mine with smoke.
